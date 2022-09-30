Louisiana vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Louisiana vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana (2-2), South Alabama (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Louisiana vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

Is Louisiana sort of mediocre now?

It lost two straight on the road to Rice and ULM with the running game getting stuffed in both and the defense getting rumbled over too easily.

Is South Alabama sort of great now?

It should’ve beaten UCLA – everything went wrong late in a 32-31 loss – and it came back to roll a not-bad Louisiana Tech last week. What’s going right?

The Jaguars are doing a nice job of controlling the clock, there aren’t enough turnovers to matter, and the run defense has been a brick wall.

Again, over the last two weeks the Ragin’ Cajun ground game hasn’t done enough, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana is fine. It’s not the killer it’s been over the last few seasons, but it’s back home, the offensive line should be okay, and the takeaways need to come.

South Alabama might not give the ball away in bunches, but it turned it over twice against UCLA. Louisiana has only turned it over three times – the two last week against ULM were a killer – and the D has come up with 12 takeaways so far.

If they can force a few mistakes, and if the Jaguars can continue to have huge issues with penalties, that might all be just enough for Louisiana to slip on by. But …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama is playing too well – outside of the flags.

The front should be able to hold up against the run, the offense will be balanced, and in a year when the Sun Belt is coming up with big surprises week after week, the college football world will start to pick up this might be one of the league’s stars to watch out for.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Louisiana vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 30, Louisiana 24

Line: South Alabama -8.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Louisiana vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams