Louisiana vs SE Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Louisiana vs SE Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana (0-0), SE Louisiana (0-0)

Louisiana vs SE Louisiana Game Preview

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

This is another loaded Lion team that should make a push for the FCS playoffs again.

The offense is dangerous – it led the FCS in scoring averaging 45 points per game – thanks to an ultra-efficient passing attack that keeps the chains moving.

Cole Kelley and his 44 touchdown passes and 16 rushing touchdowns might be gone, but just enough other parts are back to keep it all going.

Louisiana is going through even more changes with the new coaching staff and without the stars from last year’s backfield, but …

Why Louisiana Will Win

For all of the concerns about the loss of the offensive stars, the defense has the parts back to be fantastic.

The Ragin’ Cajun line might be the team’s biggest strength, the secondary is going to be among the best in the Sun Belt with a little bit of time, and …

The offense will be fine. QB Levi Lewis is gone, and RB Montrell Johnson is off to Florida, but Chris Smith is a strong back who should have a good game against a good Lion defensive front that will get hammered on through the second half.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be an easy run in the first game of the new season for Michael Desormeaux.

Fortunately for the Ragin’ Cajuns, SE Louisiana is missing just enough to be missing the consistency needed to hold up. Even with all of the lost stars – not to mention Billy Napier – Louisiana will still be efficient and it’ll still be able to move the ball well enough to keep the Lion offense off the field.

It might be the best FBS vs FCS matchup of the day.

Louisiana vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 40, SE Louisiana 27

Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Louisiana vs SE Louisiana Must See Rating: 2

