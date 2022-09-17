Louisiana vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Louisiana vs Rice How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Louisiana (2-0), Rice (1-1)
Louisiana vs Rice Game Preview
Why Louisiana Will Win
Don’t ask questions, just enjoy the 2-0 start.
It might not be pretty, but the Ragin’ Cajuns are producing with a good rotation at running back – four players have run for 95 yards or more in the first two games – and last week against Eastern Michigan they showed the explosion by taking a tight game and opening it up big in a 49-21 win.
Rice might have been great last week in a win over McNeese State, but the run defense is still a question and the offense has to prove it can produce against a decent D.
Louisiana has yet to turn the ball over, forced five Eastern Michigan takeaways, and …
Why Rice Will Win
Rice has been able to control the tempo and the time.
Louisiana doesn’t really care about controlling the clock – it just does what it does with the offense – but Rice tries to be deliberate. It’s holding on to the ball for over 35 minutes per game so far, and it has to do what it can to shorten the game.
The defense generated five takeaways against McNeese State, the pass rush hasn’t been bad, and the front line has to get to the Ragin’ Cajun running game before it can get started.
What’s Going To Happen
Rice is a bit better than it’s being given credit for, and the defense will be just good enough to keep this from getting out of hand.
The offense, though, won’t be able to run against the Louisiana defense allowing 2.7 yards per carry. It won’t be a breeze, but again, don’t worry about how it looks – Louisiana will take 3-0.
Louisiana vs Rice Prediction, Line
Louisiana 31, Rice 20
Line: Louisiana -11.5, o/u: 50.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Louisiana vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
