Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Louisiana Tech (0-1), Stephen F. Austin (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Game Preview

Why Stephen F. Austin Will Win

It’s been a bit of a rough start for the Lumberjacks with a blowout loss to Jacksonville State to start the season and with a struggle to get by Alcorn State.

They’re better than this.

They’ve got a good defense with a great pass rush that should start to show up more effectively this week – at least that’s the hope – and on the other side they need to keep doing a decent job of controlling the clock.

They had the ball for close to 37 minutes against Alcorn State, overcoming a mediocre day from the D with plenty of third down stops, and now …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Yeah, Louisiana Tech couldn’t slow down Missouri in the 52-24 loss, but the offense showed glimpses of what’s coming in the Sonny Cumbie era.

The quarterbacks combined to throw for 336 yards and three scores, the big plays and explosion were there, and this is all going to work with a little bit of time and seasoning. That’s what this game is for.

Stephen F. Austin should have a decent defense, but it didn’t do anything to stop either team from running in the first two games. That’s not Louisiana Tech, but it needs to at least give it a shot.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Stephen F. Austin team that pushed Texas Tech really, really hard last year in a 28-22 loss show up here?

Not if it played like it did in the first two games.

The running production will be there for the taking, but the Bulldogs will end up throwing and throwing some more as the Cumbie attack starts to roll. The Lumberjacks will put up a few points, but the home side will pull away late in the third quarter.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 41, Stephen F. Austin 23

Line: Louisiana Tech -6.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams