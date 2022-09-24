Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana Tech (1-2), South Alabama (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Bulldogs battled well against Clemson in a 48-20 loss, the passing attack was fine against Missouri, and the ground game rolled in the win over Stephen F. Austin. This is the first game against someone who’s truly their own size.

Even with the 1-2 start, the offense has been scoring, the passing attack under Sonny Cumbie is doing Sonny Cumbie passing attack things, and now it gets to go against a South Alabama defense that doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush and doesn’t get behind the line.

Give the Bulldog quarterbacks time and they’ll roll. But …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why South Alabama Will Win

Louisiana Tech turns it over way too much, giving the ball aways eight times with seven picks.

No, the Jaguars don’t generate a pass rush, but quarterbacks are only hitting 55% of their passes so far and they’re not consistent enough.

For all of the good things the Louisiana Tech passing game has done, it’s only connecting on 55% of its throws with seven touchdowns to go along with the seven picks.

The Jaguars have a nice mix of offensive things happening. The ground game is enough for the Bulldogs to worry about, QB Carter Bradley and the passing game have been great over the first few games, and …

– 10 Best Predictions Against the Spread

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama doesn’t have the turnover issues Louisiana Tech does. The Jaguar defense hasn’t done much to take it away, and it needs to be more disruptive, but it’ll control the game.

It’ll be the USA running game that takes over and helps the O keep the ball for well over 35 minutes.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 37, Louisiana Tech 23

Line: South Alabama -13, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams