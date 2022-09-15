Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Thursday, September 15

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 15

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (1-0), Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Lost in all of the fun of the Charger offense and Justin Herbert coming up with a fabulous performance was a defense that held its own in the 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Derek Carr got his yards, Davante Adams got his catches, but the Los Angeles defense came up with three picks, held firm early, and did its job in the fourth quarter when the offense started sputtering a bit.

The Chargers have to own the clock. Patrick Mahomes got all the time he needed and wanted in the 44-21 win over Arizona, and because of it, there wasn’t any need to crank up the high-powered O. It was more methodical, but LA did the same thing against Las Vegas.

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Herbert wasn’t pressured.

The Chargers did their part to get into the backfield, but Herbert wasn’t sacked, the Raiders only got to him a few times, and he was too comfortable firing away.

Kansas City was able to bother Kyler Murray for most of the game, the defensive front held down the Cardinal running backs, and that was about it.

Mahomes spread the ball around, was able to pick and choose what he wanted to do, and he looked and played more in command than he did throughout most of the 2021 regular season.

As long as the Chief offensive line gives him time to work, everything else will be okay. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Khalil Mack might have other ideas.

Oh sure, he might disappear at times as the season goes on as he gets a bit banged up, but Mack is fresh, was motivated against the Raiders, and it all showed with three sacks and plenty of hits on Carr.

Now it’s his job to get to 15.

Mahomes won’t have it as easy this week – Los Angeles generated six sacks and lived behind the Vegas line – but he’ll rely on the 1-2 punch of Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to run a bit more, and his defense will do its part with two takeaways to stall the Charges momentum.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Line

Kansas City 28, Los Angeles Chargers 23

Line: Kansas City -4, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Los Angles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

