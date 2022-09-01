Liberty vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Liberty vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Liberty (0-0), Southern Miss (0-0)

Liberty vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The help from the transfer portal should make a huge difference right away – getting veteran QB Charlie Brewer is a nice way to keep things going. The receiving corps should be stronger than the 2021 version, the running backs are better, and the front five upgraded the talent in a big way.

It’s the other side of the ball that should take over the game.

The Flame defensive front was going to be good, and it got a whole lot better with Dre Butler coming in from Auburn for the inside to help TreShaun Clark on the end.

That’s all a problem for a Southern Miss offensive line that was totally miserable in pass protection.

Last year’s Golden Eagle attack was horrible on third downs, turned it over way too much, and …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The offensive line should be better.

The transfer portal helped the front five with good new parts for former Liberty coach Sam Gregg raising this group up to go along with his offensive coordinator duties.

Yes, the Liberty defensive front is fine, but Frank Gore Jr. and the running backs should in for a bigger year and a good game, the receiving corps will be one of the team’s top strengths, and as long as that O line is just a wee bit better, there shouldn’t be too much of a problem keeping up the pace.

The other side got a ton of help from the transfer portal, too, with the depth getting seven new players for the rotation – the secondary that was already good is going to be fantastic.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how quickly can the Southern Miss reboot kick in?

Liberty has the talent and ability to be every bit as good as the eight-win version of last year – even without Malik Willis – but the Golden Eagles will have a far better offense, the defense should be even stronger than the version that was so good at times late in the season, and …

Liberty will get too much offensive balance in the second half to pull away. However, it’ll be a good start for Southern Miss – even if it’s the sixth year in a row with a loss in the first game against an FBS team.

Liberty vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Liberty 26, Southern Miss 20

Line: Liberty -3.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Liberty vs Southern Miss Must See Rating: 2.5

