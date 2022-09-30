Liberty vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Liberty vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: SD Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Liberty (3-1), Old Dominion (2-2)

Liberty vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The Flames might not seem like the high-powered fun show of the last few years, but they pushed Wake Forest in a 37-36 loss, came up with two solid victories over Southern Miss and UAB, and last week got by Akron in a 21-12 weird game hen things didn’t work quite right.

The pass rush is getting the job done time and again, and it should be a big bother to an Old Dominion offensive line that’s having major problems in pass protection.

The Monarch offense is the worst in America on third downs, there’s no push for the running game, and …

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Despite a whole slew of problems, the team hasn’t been all that bad.

It beat Virginia Tech and got by Arkansas State, it pushed Virginia in a low-scoring fight, and lost on the road at East Carolina. It’s a different team in SD Ballard, and that starts with cranking up its own pass rush.

The ODU line might be struggling a bit, but the style of the Liberty offense give up a slew of plays in the backfield. The Monarchs are among the best in the Sun Belt at generating big things behind the line, Liberty is awful on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be fun.

These are sausage teams – don’t ask how they’re made, just enjoy.

Both defensive fronts will take over at times, both will have penalty issues, and both will manage to turn it over a few times, just because.

However, Liberty will be more balanced, it’ll get something out of its running attack, and in a game that might not be that pretty, it should be entertaining in its own way up until the very end.

Liberty vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Liberty 24, Old Dominion 20

Line: Liberty -3.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Liberty vs Old Dominion Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams