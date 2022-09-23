Liberty at Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
Liberty vs Akron How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Liberty (2-1), Akron (1-2)
Liberty at Akron Game Preview
Why Akron Will Win
Akron couldn’t do much of anything against Tennessee and Michigan State, but that’s hardly indicative of what the team is able to do.
Fumbles were a problem against the Spartans, but the passing game has yet to throw a pick, and Liberty has been living off takeaways.
The Flames don’t have the explosiveness of past teams, the offensive line is allowing way too many plays in the backfield, and turnovers and penalties are a big problem so far.
But …
Why Liberty Will Win
Akron hasn’t shown much of an ability to do anything.
Liberty lost to Wake Forest, but it was a 37-36 fight. Akron wasn’t able to get the running game going in any way against Michigan State or Tennessee.
Liberty might have issues with turnovers, but it’s making up for them with 11 takeaways in the three games, and the run defense held up against the Demon Deacons last week.
If if Akron starts to play better, it doesn’t have the firepower to blow up – the O was just okay in the win over Saint Francis.
As long as the Flames can be just okay on the offensive line, everything should be okay.
What’s Going To Happen
Liberty will finally have an easy game.
All three so far were close calls, and now it’ll be able to get the offensive balance going right away and Akron won’t have the ability to keep up.
The Flames will keep struggling with turnovers, but they’ll still win the battle – Akron will turn it over more.
Liberty at Akron Prediction, Line
Liberty 44, Akron 10
Line: Liberty -26.5, o/u: 53.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Liberty at Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
