Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 3:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Las Vegas Raiders (0-0), Los Angeles Chargers (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The firepower is there to do a whole lot more.

The coaching is in place to start bombing away, Davante Adams is there to give Derek Carr a true No. 1 target, and there’s a potentially strong rotation of running backs to pound away on the soft Charger defensive interior.

Just keep the chains moving. Los Angeles didn’t do that much to fix up the leaky D, and Vegas should be even stronger at going on long, sustained marches. Third downs were a problem last year – not anymore. However …

– Week 1 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The pass rush will be a problem for what should be a leaky Raider offensive front.

Will Carr have enough time to work?

The Chargers might have a few concerns at tackle, but they’ll bring the heat on Carr from the outside. The defense will give up plenty of yards and big plays, but it should come up with several clutch money down stops.

In a game like this with these two attacks, any hold of defensive serve will be massive.

– Week 1 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

These two play interesting games, and this might be as entertaining as anything they’ve done over the last few seasons.

Both will try to run the ball – just because – but it’ll be the quarterbacks who rise up and make this a show.

The Raiders might be the story with all of the changes, but Justin Herbert will rise up and show why he’s ready to push for an MVP-caliber season with a monster performance.

– NFL Team Schedules

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Las Vegas Raiders 30

Line: Los Angles -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– NFL Coaches Against the Spread



Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Must See Rating: 4

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams