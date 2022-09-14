Kentucky vs Youngstown State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Kentucky vs Youngstown State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (2-0), Youngstown State (2-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Kentucky vs Youngstown State Game Preview

Why Youngstown State Will Win

The Penguins have been terrific so far.

After a rough three-win 2021, they came out 2-0 with the offense kicking in and the defense coming up big with lots and lots of plays in the backfield. The run defense hasn’t allowed a thing, giving up just 1.8 yards per carry helped by all of those tackles for loss.

Kentucky can’t get the ground game going with Chris Rodriguez out of the mix for a bit. Struggling against the Florida defense last week was one thing, but only managing 50 yards on 26 carries against Miami University wasn’t okay.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Kentucky Will Win

Youngstown State is doing just about everything right so far, but it’s not controlling the clock.

Kentucky doesn’t really deal with the time of possession side of things, but it’s great at owning the tempo and making teams slow things down.

The Wildcat defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass, shut down Anthony Richardson, and it should be solid enough to keep Demeatric Crenshaw and the Youngstown State passing attack from getting comfortable.

Rely on the D, expect Will Levis and the UK passing game to keep the mistakes to a minimum, and expect the game to grind on the way it likes.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

This is dangerous.

Kentucky has a style and way of staying in the game against everyone, and it has a style and a way of keeping the other side in games, too.

UT Chattanooga scared the stuff out of the base last year in a 28-23 UK win, and Youngstown State has the ability to make this a fight.

The Wildcats are going to win, and it’s not like they’re going to look ahead to deal with Northern Illinois, but they’ll have a tough time getting through this after the fun of taking down the Gators.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Kentucky vs Youngstown State Prediction, Line

Kentucky 37, Youngstown State 17

Line: Kentucky -27.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Kentucky vs Youngstown State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams