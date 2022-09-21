Kentucky vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kentucky (3-0), Northern Illinois (1-2)

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The Huskies have been able to move the ball.

They went against the nation’s best passing team in Tulsa and lost in a good fight, and they couldn’t hold up last week as Vanderbilt roared back in a 38-28 win.

The O, though is great at closing out drives with points, the passing game has been strong so far, and the offensive line has been getting the job done giving Rocky Lombardi and company time to work.

Kentucky hasn’t been great in the red zone, there’s no rushing offense without Chris Rodriguez – he’s expected to be back in October – and the O line is getting star QB Will Levis beaten up.

But …

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Northern Illinois secondary is about to have a bad day – again.

Eastern Illinois took target practice, Tulsa’s Davis Brin went off for 322 yards and four scores, and Vanderbilt was balanced enough to keep everything moving against the pass defense that’s allowing 284 yards per game.

This is where Will Levis comes in.

The world is in love with him as a pro prospect – he has the size and the arm – but he has been just okay. He’s hitting the downfield plays, and he had no problem against Miami University and Youngstown State, but he has thrown four picks and …

What’s Going To Happen

Levis will throw for 300 yards, the Kentucky defense will be terrific, and Northern Illinois won’t be able to keep up.

The Huskies can’t get their defense off the field, and Levis will be happy to contribute with third down conversion after third down conversion.

As always, it won’t always be pretty for the Wildcats, but they’ll have few problems. Also, as always, the final score won’t be quite indicative of just how dominant the performance is.

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Kentucky 38, Northern Illinois 16

Line: Kentucky -25, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

