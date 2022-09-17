Kent State vs LIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Kent State vs LIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Kent State (0-2), LIU (0-2)

Kent State vs LIU Game Preview

Why LIU Will Win

This hasn’t quite worked out for Kent State like it’s supposed to.

The offense hasn’t been able to get going, the defense has done its best but doesn’t have the manpower, and it’s been a rough 0-2 start with just 635 yards of total offense in the two losses.

LIU isn’t having a whole lot of luck, either, but the defense has been strong on third downs, the secondary is making big plays, and it was able to give a strong Villanova team a bit of a push.

However …

Why Kent State Will Win

There’s a reason why Kent State struggled in its first two games. At Oklahoma, at Washington.

Even so, the defense held up relatively well considering the problems over the last few seasons. Now it’s time for the offense to eat.

LIU doesn’t hit its downfield pass with a ball control style trying to shorten the game. But in this, Kent State should be able to finally get its backs in space, and the FlashFast style should start to work.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to seem like Kent State has the ball for all that often.

LIU leads all FCS teams in time of possession, keeping it for close to 40 minutes in the first two games, and Kent State will want to go 100 miles per hour.

Kent State will make the most of those possessions, the offense will finally look the part, and the season will finally get going.

Kent State vs LIU Prediction, Line

Kent State 52, LIU 13

Line: Kent State -35.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kent State vs LIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

