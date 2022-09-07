Kansas vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Kansas vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas (1-0), West Virginia (0-1)

Kansas vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas had an … easy win?

Not even the FCS cupcake games are sure-thing layups for the Jayhawks over the years, but the program has players now, it has a head coach in Lance Leipold armed with a contract boost, and this whole thing might start to turn fast.

It’s still going to be a struggle in the Big 12, but the offense was balanced in the 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, QB Jalon Daniels continues to prove he’s going to be a problem for the rest of the conference, and the running game that ran for six touchdowns and close to ten yards per carry should be able to …

Why West Virginia Will Win

It’s not going to be easy for Kansas to run.

West Virginia lost in a good 38-31 battle with Pitt, but it got a huge day out of a defensive front that lived behind the line and didn’t give up a thing on the ground.

So what went wrong? Too many penalty, two turnovers, and a hot Kedon Slovis in the clutch ended up being the difference, but the offense was balanced, JT Daniels was fine – even if there weren’t enough downfield plays – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to CJ Donaldson.

The big freshman tight end/running back/receiver/Cordarrelle Patterson made things happen whenever he had the ball in his hands, Daniels is going to get more time to work than he had against the Panthers, and the defense will take care of the rest.

This isn’t going to be your normal Kansas pushover – again, it has playmakers now – but the West Virginia lines will own this.

Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 34, Kansas 20

Line: West Virginia -13.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

