Kansas vs Tennessee Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Kansas vs Tennessee Tech How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas (0-0), Tennessee Tech (0-0)

Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Game Preview

Why Tennessee Tech Will Win

Tennessee Tech has enough good skill parts for Kansas to worry about.

Getting QB Jeremiah Oatsvall from Memphis – he’s going into his sixth season of college football – is a major plus with his all-around game. RB David Gist and WR Quinton Cross are among the best at their respective positions in the Ohio Valley Conference – the O will be stronger this year.

The Golden Eagles are once again going to be good at controlling the tempo, owning the clock, and relying on a good run defense to get by. But …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Tennessee Tech offense will be better, but it’s not going to crank up the big numbers.

Even with Oatsvall, the downfield passing game isn’t going to be there – last year’s O only scored more than 28 points once – and on the other side, the pass rush isn’t going to be anything special.

The Kansas offensive line should be solid in pass protection, the linebacking corps will be a boost to an improved defense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas should finally have an easy win.

Never put anything past how hard things are for Kansas as it tries to get going, but this should be the best the program has been for years. If all goes according to plan, this will be the first time it comes up with a double-digit win since beating Boston College 48-24 on September 13th, 2019.

Tennessee Tech will bring the fight – especially against the run – but the offense won’t be able to do enough after the Jayhawks score on their first two drives.

Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Prediction, Line

Kansas 38, Tennessee Tech 14

Line: Kansas -27.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Must See Rating: 1

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

