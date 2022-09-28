Kansas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Kansas vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kansas (4-0), Iowa State (3-1)

Kansas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

It’s been fun, and we’ve all had a good time, but Kansas is overdue to face a run defense.

West Virginia and Houston are fine, and Duke hasn’t been bad, but the Jayhawk attack hasn’t faced anything like the Big 12’s best run defense.

Iowa State is seventh in the nation against the run allowing just 2.7 yards per carry and not getting hit with any big plays.

Kansas can do more than run the ball – QB Jalon Daniels has been brilliant so far at limiting mistakes and keeping everything moving – but it all starts by being able to grind a bit.

And then there’s the other side. The Kansas O has been wonderful. The D … not so much. You can throw on this bunch, Hunter Dekkers and the Cyclone passing game should be good for at least 250 yards and closer to 300, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas is dominating offensively on third downs.

The D isn’t up to snuff yet. It’s going to give up yards, and it’s going to give up plenty of points. However, it catches a break because the offense is always moving.

It’s converting 67% of its third down chances – second in the nation behind Minnesota – and that’s partly due to the great offensive line play and the ability of Daniels to make things happen under pressure.

The defense isn’t going to get hit with too many big plays. Dekkers and Iowa State dink and dunk and don’t take too many chances, but offense turned it over a bit too much for its style with two key picks in the loss to Baylor and three turnovers in the fight with Iowa.

What’s Going To Happen

The defense. Iowa State will bring it, and it’s going to be enough to slow down this runaway Jayhawk train.

Daniels will throw for over 200 yards and the KU passing game will do enough to do what it wants offensively – to a point.

Iowa State will have the ball for over 35 minutes, the defense will hold up down the stretch, and in a tough, competitive game, the Cyclones will get out of Lawrence with a strong win.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 31, Kansas 27

Line: Iowa State -3, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Kansas vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

