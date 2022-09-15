Kansas vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Kansas vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Kansas (2-0), Houston (1-1)

Kansas vs Houston Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

I’ve been asked on two radio appearances over the last few days …

“Is Kansas good now?”

Ripping through Tennessee Tech was one thing, but hanging 55 on the road in a win over West Virginia was a special step forward for Lance Leipold and the program.

There’s been a terrific offensive balance with over 200 yards rushing and receiving in each of the first two games, the attack leads the nation in third down conversions converting them at an obscene 74% clip, and it’s all starting with an offensive front that’s giving rising star QB Jalon Daniels all the time he needs.

Houston has gone to overtime in its first two games against UTSA and Texas Tech, the running game hasn’t worked yet, and it’s been a struggle overall. The 23 penalties haven’t helped.

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars are battle tested.

They found a way to survive against UTSA, and they fought well in a good, grinding game against Texas Tech.

The defense has been thrown on – Texas Tech tends to do that and UTSA QB Frank Harris is a good one – but the Cougar pass rush has been outstanding, the D is getting into the backfield on a regular basis, and the takeaways are coming to make up for the mistakes on the offensive side.

Can the pass rush get to Daniels? Again, Kansas has done a great job of keeping its quarterback clean, but the Cougars are going to bring the heat from all sides.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Cougars finally get control of a game?

They’ve created too many problems for themselves with too many penalties and too little offense early on. However, the defensive line has been solid against the run, the Kansas passing game isn’t going to get past 330 yards like UTSA and Texas Tech did, and getting a home game will matter.

This isn’t your normal Kansas anymore, but Houston will start to look the part as the possible best team of the Group of Five bunch.

Kansas vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 41, Kansas 34

Line: Houston -9, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs Houston Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

