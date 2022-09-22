Kansas vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Kansas vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas (3-0), Duke (3-0)

Kansas vs Duke Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

It’s going to get lost in the national narrative, but Duke is unbeaten, too.

What are the Blue Devils doing that’s so right under new head coach Mike Elko? Riley Leonard and the passing game have been accurate and consistent, the running game has been every bit as strong for a balanced offense, and the defense is generating plenty of takeaways.

The offense has only given up two interceptions, and the defense has forced seven turnovers including a massive game-sealer to take out Northwestern.

And yeah, Kansas is playing well, but the defense isn’t doing anything to stop a third down attempt, the running game has to work to pull this off, and the secondary is extremely vulnerable.

West Virginia and Houston combined to hit 70% of their throws, and Duke will at least get to the mark.

But …

Why Kansas Will Win

Seriously, Kansas? Who put the quarter in you?

This is a fabulously coached team that doesn’t turn the ball over, doesn’t get flagged, and it’s maximizing all of part to pull off incredible road wins over West Virginia and Houston.

The offensive line has been a killer – it has yet to allow a sack.

The running game has been wonderful – it averages over seven yards per carry – only Minnesota is better at converting its third down chances, and there’s been zero flinch in this bunch.

Duke will get its offensive moving, and it won’t matter. Kansas will methodically roll back down the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Kansas keep all of the mistakes to a minimum? If Duke can force a few turnovers, the formula changes.

This will be a blast of a high-scoring game. Duke won’t be able to stop the Kansas running game, Kansas won’t be able to stop the Duke passing game, and in the end, the home team’s offense will work just a wee bit better.

Kansas vs Duke Prediction, Line

Kansas 47, Duke 38

Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Kansas vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

