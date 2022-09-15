Kansas State vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Kansas State vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas State (2-0), Tulane (2-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Kansas State vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

That’s more like it.

Granted, the Green Wave haven’t played anyone fantastic so far, but there wasn’t the slightest blip against UMass and Alcorn State winning by a combined score of 94-10.

There’s decent balance so far, the run defense isn’t allowing any big gashes, and the pass defense hasn’t given up a thing.

Again, the competition has a lot to do with it, but allowing just 66 passing yards at a 36% completion rate in the first two games is good no matter what.

Kansas State has the third-worst passing offense in the nation so far and averages a miserable eight yards per throw. But …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Kansas State Will Win

Who needs to throw when you can run like Kansas State does?

Deuce Vaughn is doing Deuce Vaughn things over the first two games – 271 yards and three scores – Adrian Martinez is taking off when he needs to, and the ground game is rolling averaging six yards per carry with four touchdowns in each game.

Ripping up South Dakota was nice, but having few problems against Missouri showed just how solid this offensive front is right out of the gate.

There can’t be any mistakes against this team. Tulane has turned it over three times so far, Kansas State has picked off five passes, and this could get bad fast if the turnovers start coming.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

UMass and Alcorn State. Now it’s time to deal with the upgrade.

Tulane is better, it’s got the talent to give Kansas State a bit of a fight, but the run defense isn’t going to hold up like it needs to, and passing attack will struggle against the Wildcat secondary.

It won’t be a total wipeout, but it’ll turn into a methodically effective win as Kansas State keeps on looking like a sleeper in the upcoming Big 12 chase.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Kansas State vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Kansas State 37, Tulane 13

Line: Kansas State -13.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Kansas State vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams