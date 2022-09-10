Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 3:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Kansas City Chiefs (0-0), Arizona Cardinals (0-0)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The Chiefs should be able to bomb away at will.

The Cardinals have a whole lot of positives, they should be able to hang around offensive, and they might be able to power away a bit, but can the secondary handle the various weapons KC brings?

There’s no more Tyreek Hill, but there are more than enough talented parts for Patrick Mahomes to work with. Behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, he’ll have plenty of time to spread it around, pick on the Cardinal corners, and come up with a few of the flash-drives that change the tempo of the game in a hurry.

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Arizona’s skill guys are getting paid, too.

The pressure is on Kyler Murray to play up to his massive contract (he will), the receiving corps should be okay for a few weeks until DeAndre Hopkins returns (it will), and Marquise Brown, James Conner, and a bevy of solid tight ends should be enough to keep up with Mahomes and company.

The Kansas City defense might be a bit underappreciated overall, but the one area that might be lacking early on is the pass rush. The team tried to upgrade it in the offseason, but that’s not going to be enough of a factor to bother Murray.

What’s Going To Happen

There will be wild back-and-forth swings, lots of big plays, lots of scoring – in the first half.

The Kansas City defense will settle in, Murray won’t hit the key throws Mahomes will – the Cardinals will miss Hopkins in this more than the Chiefs will miss Hill – and a late flurry of points will be enough the away team to show right away just how good it’s going to be.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Arizona 24

Line: Kansas City -6, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Must See Rating: 4

