James Madison vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

James Madison vs Norfolk State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: James Madison (1-0), Norfolk State (0-1)

James Madison vs Norfolk State Game Preview

Why Norfolk State Will Win

Has the moment worn off?

James Madison was jacked to make its debut in the FBS and as a member of the Sun Belt, and it showed with a phenomenal performance in the 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee.

Can it keep that high level for another week?

Norfolk State is better than it looked in the 55-3 loss to Marshall. It has a much, much stronger rushing attack, it’s going to be great this year at controlling the clock, and go ahead and call it a bad day in Huntington.

However …

Why James Madison Will Win

The Dukes are going to run and run some more.

Marshall was able to get its backs to the second level way too easily – it ran for 380 yards on the Spartans and averaged close to eight yards per carry. James Madison QB Todd Centeio led the team with 110 yards last week, but the backs were great, the offense balanced, and the offensive line was rolling.

That, and the defensive front swarmed, allowing Middle Tennessee to net just 19 yards on 28 carries. The line was in the Blue Raider backfield all game long, and that’s about to continue.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Norfolk State is better than it appeared against Marshall, and James Madison isn’t quite as strong as it looked against Middle Tennessee.

Both parts of the narrative are going to keep going forward, though.

The Duke lines will take over early on, Norfolk State will struggle on third downs, and it’ll be another blowout for both sides.

James Madison vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

James Madison 44, Norfolk State 13

Line: James Madison -37, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

James Madison vs Norfolk State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

