James Madison vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

James Madison vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: James Madison (2-0), Appalachian State (2-1)

James Madison vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why James Madison Will Win

Okay, James Madison. Just how real are you?

Who leads the nation in total defense? Who leads the nation in run defense? Who leads the nation in tackles for loss per game? Who has yet to turn the ball over?

The Dukes are just 2-0, and one of the wins was against Norfolk State, but they ripped a Middle Tennessee team 44-7 that might just be good enough to go bowling.

Rested with two weeks off, James Madison should bring the offensive balance, and they should bring the energy against an Appalachian State team that has to be a tad bit fried.

Seriously, the North Carolina shootout, and then the Texas A&M win, and then GameDay and the Hail Mary win over Troy – this team has been through a lot, but …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Mountaineers are playing great.

They seemed a bit flat at times against the Trojans, but the defense was great against the run and the offense was able to get a big enough game – helped by that last throw – out of Chase Brice to survive.

The team isn’t beating itself. There has been just one turnover so far, penalties aren’t a problem, and the O is moving the chains.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Look … out.

James Madison might be new to the FBS party, but it’s no joke. It might not be the best team in the Sun Belt, but it’s going to come up with a winning season and annoy all the conference teams that have a shot to do something fun this year.

The Dukes are going to bring the defense that can hold up, and the offensive balance will keep things moving. App State will survive – and it’s not going to take a last second play to do it – but it’s going to be a grind in a fun battle.

James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 27, James Madison 23

Line: Appalachian State -7, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

James Madison vs Appalachian State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

