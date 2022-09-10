Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Prediction, Game Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: FedExField, Landover, MD
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Jacksonville (0-0), Washington (0-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

There was always going to be breaking in period.

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a terrific quarterback, Travis Etienne is healthy, and Doug Pederson has a lot to work with.

It’s still a young team that’s going to need another draft or two to be a factor, but the offense should work with a midrange attack that can start to get things moving. Washington has to prove it can be better against the decent passing teams, Lawrence will wing it around, and …

Why Washington Commanders Will Win

Are the Jacksonville turnovers going to stop?

Again, this is a young team, and it’s going to keep pressing and take a slew of chances in key moments. Washington wasn’t great at taking the ball away, but the Jaguars – like last year – might give it away because that’s what it does.

Offensively, Carson Wentz might get dogged, but he’s a decent NFL quarterback who has an underappreciated group of parts around him.

The receiving corps was good, and it got better with Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson is a decent back, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Horrendous nickname, decent team – the Commanders will hold on late.

Lawrence will look terrific, but the Washington defensive front will take over in key situations. Wentz will be efficient and effective, the O will come up with two good second half scoring drives, and Jacksonville will come up short on a few fourth quarter chances to turn it around.

It won’t be anything pretty, but after the way the finishing kick went down last year – and after a very, very rough and tragic offseason – the franchise will take the W.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Jacksonville 20
Line: Washington -2.5, o/u: 44
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Must See Rating: 3
5: US Open Week 2
1: Samaritan

