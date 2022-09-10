Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders How To Watch
Date: Sunday, September 11
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: FedExField, Landover, MD
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Jacksonville (0-0), Washington (0-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Game Preview
Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win
There was always going to be breaking in period.
Trevor Lawrence is going to be a terrific quarterback, Travis Etienne is healthy, and Doug Pederson has a lot to work with.
It’s still a young team that’s going to need another draft or two to be a factor, but the offense should work with a midrange attack that can start to get things moving. Washington has to prove it can be better against the decent passing teams, Lawrence will wing it around, and …
Why Washington Commanders Will Win
Are the Jacksonville turnovers going to stop?
Again, this is a young team, and it’s going to keep pressing and take a slew of chances in key moments. Washington wasn’t great at taking the ball away, but the Jaguars – like last year – might give it away because that’s what it does.
Offensively, Carson Wentz might get dogged, but he’s a decent NFL quarterback who has an underappreciated group of parts around him.
The receiving corps was good, and it got better with Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson is a decent back, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Horrendous nickname, decent team – the Commanders will hold on late.
Lawrence will look terrific, but the Washington defensive front will take over in key situations. Wentz will be efficient and effective, the O will come up with two good second half scoring drives, and Jacksonville will come up short on a few fourth quarter chances to turn it around.
It won’t be anything pretty, but after the way the finishing kick went down last year – and after a very, very rough and tragic offseason – the franchise will take the W.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Prediction, Line
Washington 27, Jacksonville 20
Line: Washington -2.5, o/u: 44
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Must See Rating: 3
