Iowa vs South Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Iowa vs South Dakota State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (0-0), South Dakota State (0-0)

Iowa vs South Dakota State Game Preview

Why South Dakota State Will Win

This isn’t just some random FCS team coming in to collect a paycheck.

South Dakota State is an FCS Playoff contender with an offense that’s dangerous enough to give Iowa more than just a push – it has a few playmakers the Big Ten would love to have.

Tucker Kraft is an NFL prospect at tight end, the receiving corps is terrific, and the offense gets back quarterback Mark Gronowski from a knee injury.

The Jackrabbits bring an efficient passing game, a strong line, and most importantly when it comes to dealing with the Hawkeyes, they probably won’t have a turnover problem.

But …

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeye defensive front isn’t going to give up much.

The offense will still be a work in progress, but the secondary has the playmakers back to be dangerous again, the line will get into the backfield, and the linebacking corps is among the best in the nation.

South Dakota State might have the balance, but the offense will struggle to keep things consistently moving.

The Iowa O line will try to get its groove back after a tough year. This is a program that knows how to fix the glitch – the running game will work against the SDSU front, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t going to be a breeze.

The Iowa defense will do its part, but the pass rush from the Jackrabbit line will be a bother in too many key spots for Iowa to get comfortable.

Unlike last year, QB Spencer Petras will be a bit better with the deep ball, the Iowa secondary will come up with a big takeaway, and it’ll be on to Iowa State.

Iowa vs South Dakota State Prediction, Line

Iowa 30, South Dakota State 16

Line: Iowa -20.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Iowa vs South Dakota State Must See Rating: 2

