Iowa vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Iowa vs Nevada How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Seattle WA
How To Watch: ABC
Record: Iowa (1-1), Nevada (2-1)
Iowa vs Nevada Game Preview
Why Nevada Will Win
Can you score a touchdown, Nevada? Just one and a field goal might get it done.
The Iowa offense is – let’s just be nice about it – struggling.
There was just one field goal produced in the 7-3 win over South Dakota State, and the one touchdown early against Iowa State wasn’t enough to hold up. There were several chances and opportunities to score in the 10-7 loss, and it didn’t happen.
Nevada has enough of a running game to push the Hawkeyes a bit. It’s only averaging 3.5 yards per carry, but it has been effective so far.
However …
Why Iowa Will Win
Yeah, the Iowa touchdown against Iowa State wasn’t enough to get the job done, but it almost was.
Is anything working on offense? No, but the defense has been a rock. It’s allowing just 2.3 yards per carry, it came up with three takeaways against Iowa State, and it’s not crazy to actually expect safeties from this group.
Nevada has a good backfield, but it’s not going to run on a regular basis, and improved passing game that showed up in desperation mode against Incarnate Word – a 55-41 loss – has to deal with an Iowa front seven that’s about to dial up the pressure even more.
What’s Going To Happen
Iowa will finally score more than one touchdown.
As bad as things are, the offense will get a little something out of a ground game against a Wolf Pack D that helped up against New Mexico State and Texas State, but got ripped up by UIW.
It’s not going to be pretty in any way, but to suffering Iowa fans, the O will look like the Greatest Show On Turf compared to the first two weeks.
Iowa vs Nevada Prediction, Line
Iowa 30, Nevada 6
Line: Iowa -23, o/u: 39
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Iowa vs Nevada Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
