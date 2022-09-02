Iowa State vs SE Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Iowa State vs SE Missouri State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Iowa State (0-0), SE Missouri State (0-0)

Iowa State vs SE Missouri State Game Preview

Why SE Missouri State Will Win

The Redhawks aren’t going to make a slew of mistakes, they’ll bring the running game, and they’ll keep on pressing.

They might have had problems last year defensively, but the offensive side was effective enough to not give the other side a slew of easy chances, and the problem turned out to be the lack of key third down stops – and the inability to hit on third down plays.

This year’s offense will be stronger, Geno Hess is a great running back to worry about, and on the other side, Iowa State has to reload.

Why Iowa State Will Win

The rebuild shouldn’t be that bad.

Yes, there’s a massive lose of big-time talent on both sides of the ball, but the defensive line will be great around Will McDonald, the running game will continue to be a machine even without Breece Hall, and the secondary should be fine.

As long as the Cyclones can grind a bit with the running game, and if the pass defense can keep SE Missouri State from hitting on the deep shot, they should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

Just press on through.

SE Missouri State was better than the final 4-7 record, but the defense isn’t going to be anything amazing and there’s no consistent passing attack to be all that worried about.

Iowa State will be fine. It’ll be tough, but the Cyclone defense will hold firm against the run, new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers will be efficient with target Xavier Hutchinson, and it’l be on to the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State vs SE Missouri State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 41, SE Missouri State 10

Line: Iowa State -34, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Iowa State vs SE Missouri State Must See Rating: 1.5

