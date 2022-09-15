Iowa State vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Iowa State vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: Big Ten Network/ESPN+

Record: Iowa State (2-0), Ohio (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Iowa State vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Can the Week 1 Bobcats return?

The offense rolled against a decent Florida Atlantic team, and then it ran into a Penn State brick wall in a 46-10 loss last week. The defense is having a few issues, but QB Kurtis Rourke is a solid veteran who isn’t making mistakes, the running game is okay, and the pass rush has been terrific.

Can Iowa State play a mistake free game? Ohio isn’t turning the ball over, Iowa State has given it up four times in the first two games, and the ability is there from the MAC team to pull off something funky if the full focus isn’t there on the other side.

From the win over Iowa, to the Big 12 showdown against Baylor up next, to the rumors about whether or not head coach Matt Campbell might be courted by Nebraska, there’s a lot going on with the Cyclones.

However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Iowa State passing game is about to eat.

The offense survived the weirdness of Iowa with a 10-7 win against that defense on the road in lousy weather, but QB Hunter Dekkers was good in the opener against SE Missouri State, there’s talent among the skill spots, and it should all work against the Bobcat secondary.

Ohio has done a lot of things right over the first two weeks, but Florida Atlantic’s N’Kosi Perry and Penn State’s Sean Clifford went off – Ohio has allowed over 700 passing yards and eight touchdowns so far.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State isn’t necessarily built to roll offensively, but it shouldn’t have a problem moving the ball, and the run defense should keep the Ohio ground attack from taking control.

Ohio is a sound team with enough talent to make this interesting for a while, but Iowa State will rise up and roll after halftime. The attack will be great on third downs as it controls the tempo of the game throughout.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Iowa State vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Iowa State 38, Ohio 16

Line: Ohio -18, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Iowa State vs Ohio Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams