Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Iowa State vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0)

Iowa State vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Seven points probably isn’t going to get it done against Iowa State.

Iowa decided to make it as tough on itself as possible in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State with a field goal and two safeties – it was performance art.

Iowa State might be rebuilding and recouping, but it got the running game working right away in the easy win over SE Missouri State. The defense wasn’t a rock, but it didn’t break too often after bending, and it got the job done without having to show anything to Iowa. There wasn’t a lot happening in the backfield, partly because the D didn’t have to get too aggressive. Against an Iowa O line that needs to do something for the ground game, the Cyclones should hold up.

The passing game got a monster day out of WR Xavier Hutchinson – 128 yards and three scores on eight grabs – Hunter Dekkers settled in at quarterback, and …

The Iowa offense did absolutely nothing. Get up, don’t turn the ball over, and enjoy.

Why Iowa Will Win

Any win you can walk away from is a good one.

7-3, 77-3, they’re all wins, and Iowa is 1-0.

So what was positive about the South Dakota State debacle? Leshon Williams had a decent day running the ball for 72 yards. It was workmanlike, and there weren’t any big bursts, but at least he was able to settle in a bit.

On the other side, the defense was amazing. It didn’t generate any turnovers, but South Dakota State has a decent offense and it was held to just 120 yards.

Iowa’s defense is going to play with its hair on fire.

The formula has to work. Generate takeaways against an Iowa State offense that’s still getting its parts in sync, capitalize on every opportunity, and ask Spencer Petras to start hitting just a few of his midrange throws to keep the chains moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much do you really believe in the Iowa defense?

It’s not like the Hawkeyes did anything offensively last year against Iowa State – winning 27-17 on just 173 yards – but the D saved the day with a brilliant performance.

Iowa State isn’t going to do anything funky here. The Hawkeye offensive front can’t generate a push, so it’ll be all about field position, turnovers, and mistakes.

But it’s Iowa, and we know how this works – Iowa State has lost six in a row in the series.

There won’t be anything remotely pretty about how this gets done, but the Hawkeyes will get one good scoring drive, the defense will somehow come up with something big, and it’ll be a win that defies all logic and reason.

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 16, Iowa State 13

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Iowa State vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

