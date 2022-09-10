Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Prediction, Game Preview

Indianapolis vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Indianapolis vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (0-0), Houston (0-0)

Indianapolis vs Houston Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Do the Texans have the linebackers to deal with Jonathan Taylor and the running game that’s about to roll?

The Indianapolis offensive line is still great, the attack upgraded the quarterback – yes, it did – with Matt Ryan, and 28 is once again going to be the focal point of an attack that’s going to control the clock.

Run with Taylor, let Ryan hit his third down throws, rely on the defense that will once again be great at taking the ball away to force a whole bunch of Texan mistakes.

Why Houston Will Win

Houston has some quietly interesting skill parts.

The receivers need an upgrade, but Davis Mills isn’t bad if he gets time – really, he’s good, and Minnesota whiffed by taking Kellen Mond over him – and now Dameon Pierce looks like he might be a strong back behind a not-totally-miserable line.

If the O can do ANYTHING consistently well against the Colt D, the pass rush should be able to get to Ryan just enough to matter. Indianapolis has Taylor, but that receiving corps isn’t anything special.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston is going to be plucky.

Forget what happened at Illinois – Lovie Smith is a pro coach, and he’s about to improve the defense. The offense, again, is going, to bring some pop, and it all will go away on one 64-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Indianapolis vs Houston Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 28, Houston 20

Line: Indianapolis -7, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Indianapolis vs Houston Must See Rating: 2.5

