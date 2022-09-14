Indiana vs Western Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Indiana vs Western Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (2-0), Western Kentucky (2-0)

Indiana vs Western Kentucky Game Preview

Why Western Kentucky Will Win

No, the passing game isn’t matching the craziness of what the 2021 version did, but it’s effective.

The Hilltoppers have only played Austin Peay and Hawaii so far, but Austin Reed has been good. He might not be Bailey Zappe, but he bombed away for 551 yards and seven touchdowns so far, doing a nice job of spreading the ball around a bit.

Again, the competition hasn’t been anything special, but the defense has been a rock against the run, the pass rush has been great, and it all has to work to bother …

Why Indiana Will Win

The Indiana backfield.

The Hoosiers are moving the chains, they’re not making mistakes with a slew of penalties, and they’re getting the pass rush rolling over their first two games against Illinois and Idaho.

Time of possession is an issue for IU – the O just doesn’t care about bleeding the clock – but that’s not a problem this week with WKU not caring a lick about working the play clock.

Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak need to be more accurate, but he pulled the Illinois win out of the fire and looks like the type of veteran who can handle the work. Combine him with Shaun Shivers and the solid running backs, and WKU will have to deal with the ground game for the first time all year.

What’s Going To Happen

It was a bit too much of a struggle for IU to put away Idaho, but that will bounce back quickly with good day on the ground.

The offense couldn’t run against Illinois, it tore through the Vandals, and now it’s about to pound away a bit to take the pressure off Bazelak.

WKU has enough of an offense and enough good parts to provide a push, but it’s about to go through a major upgrade in opponent. It’s rested, but it’ll wear down defensively as the game goes on.

Indiana vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Line

Indiana 38, Western Kentucky 27

Line: Indiana -6.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Indiana vs Western Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

