Indiana vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Indiana vs Idaho How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (1-0), Idaho (0-1)

Indiana vs Idaho Game Preview

Why Idaho Will Win

It flew way under the radar, but Idaho was supposed to get destroyed by Washington State, but it got up 10-0 and made it interesting in a 24-17 loss.

The defense did a nice job of staying alive with three takeaways and a slew of third down stops, but the biggest keys were the way they were able to control the clock and get into the backfield.

Indiana might have been able to pull off a 23-20 thriller over Illinois, but it got destroyed in the time of possession battle and survived with four takeaways.

As long as Idaho is able to be careful with the ball, and if the passing game can dink and dunk like it did against Wazzu, it should stay alive.

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers found their quarterback in Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak.

He might have struggled with his consistency throughout the win over Illinois, but he came through when needed and made up for the lack of a running game. IU was stuffed by the Illini D on the ground, but that’s not happening against Idaho.

The Vandals might have been plucky last week, but they also got hit for 5.7 yards per carry. The Cougars were able to get their guys in space, and Indiana should be able to do the same thing.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

The Indiana defense should live behind the line.

It generated pressure all game long against the Illini, forced a slew of mistakes, and it never let the backfield get comfortable. It would be nice if the Hoosiers could control the clock a bit, but they should be able to get up fast and cruise in the second if Bazelak is on.

IU beat Idaho 56-14 last season, and now it’s even stronger.

Indiana vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Indiana 48, Idaho 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Indiana vs Idaho Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

