Indiana vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Indiana vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Indiana (3-0), Cincinnati (2-1)

Indiana vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers are finding ways to win close games.

3-0 is 3-0 is 3-0. Should they have lost to WKU? Maybe. Didn’t. Should they have lost in the opener to Illinois? Definitely. Didn’t.

The Hoosiers aren’t making a slew of massive mistakes, they’ve got a reliable quarterback in Connor Bazelak who’s getting the job done, and they’re balanced enough to keep the Bearcat offense on the sidelines.

Cincinnati – unlike IU – is having mistake problems. It came up with ten penalties in every game and lost six turnovers so far. But …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

This might not be the 2021 Bearcats, but they’re still playing well.

As it turns out, Arkansas might really be one of the five best teams in the SEC, and maybe better. Cincinnati gave the Hogs a big push on the road, got the passing game going against Miami University, and moving the ball hasn’t been a problem.

The pass rush is good enough to bother Bazelak, the defense has been a rock against the run over the last two weeks, and everything should be fine as long as the penalties slow down and the special teams can tighten up a tad.

What’s Going To Happen

The Cincinnati penalties won’t slow, and the special teams – the coverage teams – might have one misfire, and it won’t matter.

The Bearcat lines are playing great, veteran QB Ben Bryant will continue to be terrific – he’s hitting 70% of his throws – and it’ll all come through against the Hoosiers who have been hanging on by a thread.

IU won’t get blasted, but it won’t be able to come through late this week.

Indiana vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, Indiana 20

Line: Cincinnati -16.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Indiana vs Cincinnati Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

