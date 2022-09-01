Independents Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The world of the independent college football programs will soon get a tad smaller with Liberty and New Mexico State off to Conference USA in 2023, BYU diving into the Big 12, and Notre Dame joining …
Maybe not yet on the Fighting Irish, but before the independents start finding homes in desperate conferences looking for members, they almost all once again have interesting schedules.
Notre Dame and BYU will make the most noise – as always – with so many high-profile showdowns, but Army could be the most interesting independent. If it can beat Coastal Carolina on the road to start the season, look out. At Wake Forest and the date against Air Force in Arlington, Texas are the only times the Knights should be the underdog.
BYU and Notre Dame play each other in Las Vegas, UMass and New Mexico State play each other, Army plays UConn and UMass, and Liberty plays UConn, UMass, and New Mexico State. And UConn and UMass go at it.
There’s obviously no conference championship to play for, so …
2022 Independent Preseason Predictions
Army Black Knights
2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2021: 9-4, Prediction: 9-3
2020: 9-3, 2019: 5-8, 2018: 11-2
Sept 3 at Coastal Carolina L
Sept 10 UTSA W
Sept 17 Villanova W
Sept 24 OPEN DATE
Oct 1 Georgia State W
Oct 8 at Wake Forest L
Oct 15 Colgate W
Oct 22 ULM W
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 Air Force (in Arlington, TX) W
Nov 12 at Troy W
Nov 19 UConn W
Nov 26 at UMass W
Dec 3 OPEN DATE
Dec 10 Navy (in Philadelphia, PA) W
Army 2022 Preview
BYU Cougars
2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2021: 10-3, Prediction: 7-5
2020: 11-1, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
Sept 3 at USF W
Sept 10 Baylor W
Sept 17 at Oregon L
Sept 24 Wyoming W
Sept 30 Utah State W
Oct 8 Notre Dame (in Las Vegas) L
Oct 15 Arkansas W
Oct 22 at Liberty W
Oct 29 East Carolina W
Nov 5 at Boise State L
Nov 12 OPEN DATE
Nov 19 Dixie State W
Nov 26 at Stanford L
BYU 2022 Preview
Liberty Flames
2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021: 8-5, Prediction: 11-1
2020: 10-1, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 6-6
Sept 3 at Southern Miss W
Sept 10 UAB W
Sept 17 at Wake Forest L
Sept 24 Akron W
Oct. 1 at Oklahoma State L
Oct 8 at UMass W
Oct 15 Gardner-Webb W
Oct 22 BYU L
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 at Arkansas L
Nov 12 at UConn W
Nov 19 Virginia Tech L
Nov 26 New Mexico State W
Liberty 2022 Preview
New Mexico State Aggies
2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021: 2-10, Prediction: 2-10
2020: 1-1, 2019: 2-10, 2018: 3-9
Aug 27 Nevada L
Sept 1 at Minnesota L
Sept 10 at UTEP L
Sept 17 at Wisconsin L
Sept 24 Hawaii L
Sept 30 FIU W
Oct 8 OPEN DATE
Oct 15 New Mexico L
Oct 22 San Jose State L
Oct 29 at UMass L
Nov 5 OPEN DATE
Nov 12 at Lamar W
Nov 19 at Missouri L
Nov 26 Liberty L
New Mexico State 2022 Preview
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021: 11-2, Prediction: 10-2
2020: 10-2, 2019: 11-2, 2018: 12-1
Sept 3 at Ohio State L
Sept 10 Marshall W
Sept 17 Cal W
Sept 24 at North Carolina W
Oct 1 OPEN DATE
Oct 8 BYU (in Las Vegas) W
Oct 15 Stanford W
Oct 22 UNLV W
Oct 29 at Syracuse W
Nov 5 Clemson L
Nov 12 Navy (in Baltimore) W
Nov 19 Boston College W
Nov 26 at USC L
Notre Dame 2022 Preview
UConn Huskies
2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021: 1-11, Prediction: 3-9
2020: 0-0, 2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
Aug 27 at Utah State L
Sept 3 Central Connecticut State W
Sept 10 Syracuse L
Sept 17 at Michigan L
Sept 24 at NC State L
Oct 1 Fresno State L
Oct 8 at FIU L
Oct 15 at Ball State L
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 Boston College L
Nov 5 UMass W
Nov 12 Liberty L
Nov 19 at Army L
Nov 26 OPEN DATE
UConn 2022 Preview
UMass Minutemen
2022 Preseason Prediction: 1-11
2021: 1-11, Prediction: 2-10
2020: 0-4, 2019: 1-11, 2018: 4-8
Sept 3 at Tulane L
Sept 10 at Toledo L
Sept 17 Stony Brook W
Sept 24 at Temple L
Oct 1 at Eastern Michigan L
Oct 8 Liberty L
Oct 15 Buffalo L
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 at New Mexico State L
Nov 5 at UConn L
Nov 12 at Arkansas State L
Nov 19 Texas A&M L
Nov 26 Army L