Illinois vs Chattanooga prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Thursday, September 22

Illinois vs Chattanooga How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 22

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Illinois (2-1), Chattanooga (3-0)

Illinois vs Chattanooga Game Preview

Why Chattanooga Will Win

The 3-0 Mocs are good enough to pull this off, mainly because they have the lines that can hold up against the brutish Illini.

The offensive front is great in pass protection, the pass rush is fantastic, and the run defense isn’t allowing a thing so far. Illinois is better up front on both sides, but it’s hardly going to be able to dominate.

Chattanooga doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, there’s enough explosion to come up with a few big plays, and again, the O has the line to work behind to get RB Ailym Ford rolling.

On the flip side, Illinois has a problem with penalties, the downfield passing game isn’t there, and there’s been a big, big problem putting the biscuit in the basket – it’s not great finishing off drives with points.

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois has the balance.

Getting a passing game working has been a problem for past Illini teams, but former Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito has settled the position. The running game is great behind a strong line, DeVito is able to hit the third down throws, and so far the attack has thrown for 645 yards and run for 672.

It might not be an exciting style, and there might not be a ton of flash, but it’s an effective offense and a strong team that came within one late stop against Indiana away from being 3-0.

Chattanooga might be able to keep this close, but that’s not going to freak out the Illini. They’re great at grinding down games to a stop – they hold the ball for 36 minutes a game.

What’s Going To Happen

Chattanooga is going to make this interesting.

It’s going to get up early, it won’t let the game get out of hand, and it’s going to match Illinois drive for drive until the dam finally breaks midway through the second half.

Don’t get caught up in the final score against an FCS team. This will be a methodical, good win before going on to Wisconsin.

Illinois vs Chattanooga Prediction, Line

Illinois 27, Chattanooga 17

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Illinois vs Chattanooga Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

