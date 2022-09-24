Houston vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Houston vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Houston (1-2), Rice (2-1)

Houston vs Rice Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Is Rice good at college football now?

It got rocked by USC, but that’s going to happen to just about everyone. The McNeese State win was no big deal, and then came the shocking 33-21 victory over Louisiana for – somewhat arguably – the biggest win in the Mike Bloomgren era.

The passing game has been great with TJ McMahon throwing seven touchdown passes over the last two games. Now he gets to go against a Houston pass defense that was rocked by UTSA and Texas Tech.

The Cougar run D wasn’t anything special in the loss to Kansas, but …

Why Houston Will Win

Come on, Houston. You’re better than this.

A puzzling disappointment so far, the team that seemed like it would be the best among the Group of Five programs is 1-2 and probably should be 0-3.

There are way too many penalties, and the offensive line hasn’t been strong, but the secondary should be able to pick off a few passes – Rice has given up seven interceptions so far – and the team is scoring.

Rice doesn’t generate tackles for loss, and the Cougar backfield should get time to operate. Louisiana wasn’t able to get anything going against the Owls, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston’s offense should be balanced and it should start to do far, far more.

The defense has been a disaster, and Rice now has the ability to wing it around to make this interesting, but this should be when the Cougars finally have a relatively manageable game without a whole lot of drama.

It’ll take a while to get there – Houston hasn’t been sharp enough and takes a while to warm up – but the program will get a desperately needed win.

Houston vs Rice Prediction, Line

Houston 38, Rice 20

Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Houston vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

