Hawaii vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Hawaii vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloFootball

Record: Hawaii (1-3), New Mexico State (0-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

The Rainbow Warriors were finally able to have some fun.

They have yet to throw a touchdown pass in four games, but they got a 24-14 win over Duquesne with three key takeaways, a good enough game from the defense, and a whole lot of big plays at the right moment.

New Mexico State can’t throw.

Actually, it can throw, but it can’t complete many of its passes – it hasn’t been able to hit better than a 34% completion rate over the last three games.

The Aggies have turned it over 12 times in the four games, and that’s what Hawaii needs. It has to be at least +2 in turnover margin because …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why New Mexico State Will Win

Hawaii’s is struggling.

The defensive front isn’t generating enough pressure, the offense is turning it over a bit too much, and offense is having a hard time doing anything consistently right.

Yeah, the Rainbow Warriors might have beaten Duquesne, but they did it with 184 yards of total offense.

New Mexico State might not be doing much with the passing attack, either, but it was able to run a little bit against UTEP and even Wisconsin, and …

– 10 Best Predictions Against the Spread

What’s Going To Happen

These two are at the same level and it should make for an interesting game.

Neither one can do anything offensively, both of them turn it over way too much, and …

New Mexico State should be able to do just a wee bit more with its running game at home.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

New Mexico State 28, Hawaii 17

Line: New Mexico State -5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams