Hawaii vs Duquesne prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Hawaii vs Duquesne How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports PPV

Record: Hawaii (0-3), Duquesne (1-2)

Hawaii vs Duquesne Game Preview

Why Duquesne Will Win

Hawaii is going to need a long, long time to rebuild this back up.

It’s not for a lack of effort, but the offense hasn’t been able to get going in blowout losses to Vanderbilt, WKU, and Michigan, and the defense hasn’t been close.

Duquesne is making the long trip, and as long as it can keep its focus, it has a shot.

The team isn’t getting hit with a slew of penalties, and turnover margin is a positive so far.

The offensive line is doing a nice job in pass protection, and the defensive front is getting behind the line. Hawaii is having a consistency problem, so any disruption screws everything up.

Why Hawaii Will Win

Is anything going right?

For all of the problems, Hawaii is able to control the clock, it cleaned up the turnovers in the blowout loss to Michigan – finding a silver lining in that cloud – and the passing game should work again.

The monster air show numbers aren’t there yet, but the O was able to throw a bit on Vanderbilt and WKU. The run defense has been a bigger problem for the Dukes than the secondary, but Hawaii will keep pressing.

As long as the quarterbacks get a little time, the numbers will come.

What’s Going To Happen

Hawaii hasn’t shown anything yet, but Duquesne doesn’t have the passing game like WKU or Michigan, and it won’t be able to run like Vanderbilt did.

Finally, the Rainbow Warrior offense will start to score, but the Dukes will make this a fight for four quarters.

Hawaii vs Duquesne Prediction, Line

Hawaii 34, Duquesne 30

Line: Hawaii -6.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Hawaii vs Duquesne Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

