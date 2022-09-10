Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 3:25 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay Packers (0-0), Minnesota Vikings (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Packers have the defense to hold up against what’s coming.

While everyone in the NFC North is trying to get more pop to the attack, Green Bay has bee beefing up the other side. That’s about to pay off with a great group of corners in a pass defense that’s going to take the ball away in bunches.

The high-powered receivers might not be there with Davante Adams living his best life in Vegas, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to turn the ball over, he’ll manage the game just fine, and the defense should be able to take care of the rest.

– Week 1 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Are you buying into the new offense, the new coaching staff, and all the high-powered big things about to come with all of it?

Head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips are going to open it up more, and the weapons are there to do it.

Justin Jefferson doesn’t get quite enough love in a league that gushes over top receivers, but he’s about to take his stats and game up a few notches.

Kirk Cousins is better than you think – really, do the side-by-side stat comparison with the reigning MVP on the other side – and there’s a chance Minnesota just comes out and cranks up too much offense for Green Bay to keep up.

– Week 1 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota will be flashier, the big plays will be there, and Cousins will put up big numbers …

And then 12 will have the ball late and he’ll pull this out of the fire.

It’ll be more of a slow-and-steady-wins-the-race thing for the Packers. A good mix of the ground game, tempo, clock possession, and third down conversions will overcome the haymakers from the other side.

Green Bay won’t be as exciting, but it’ll still look and play like the star of the North.

– NFL Team Schedules

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, Minnesota 23

Line: Green Bay -1.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

– NFL Coaches Against the Spread



Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Must See Rating: 4

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams