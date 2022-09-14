Georgia vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Georgia vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Willams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: EPSN

Record: Georgia (2-0), South Carolina (1-1)

Georgia vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

Seriously, what quarterback is playing better right now than Stetson Bennett?

USC’s Caleb Williams, but that’s about it.

Bennett was fantastic against Oregon, he kept it all going in the scrimmage against Samford, and the offense hasn’t had a blip so far.

South Carolina hasn’t been bad so far against the pass because it’s getting hammered on the ground. Georgia State was able to average five yards per carry, and Arkansas powered for close to 300 yards and five scores in last week’s 44-30 win.

Georgia hasn’t cranked up the ground game quite yet, but it might not need to. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson hit 18-of-21 throws on the Gamecocks, and Bennett might do the same.

Why South Carolina Will Win

South Carolina is going to fire away.

Spencer Rattler has hardly been perfect with three interceptions to go along with his two touchdown passes, but he’s got the arm, the talent, and the upside to get hot for a stretch and push the Georgia secondary deep.

To get very, very nitpicky, as great as Georgia has been over the first two games, there’s only been one sack and not a whole lot happening behind the line. It hasn’t had to turn everyone loose, but Rattler might be deadly if he gets time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

There might not be anything splashy or sensational coming from Georgia, but it’ll get the job done with a balanced attack and a few good scoring drives to overcome a few big energy moments from the home team.

There will be stretches when Rattler is fantastic, the USC D holds up, and it seems like there might be something big happening. And then Georgia will methodically end that narrative.

South Carolina is having a huge problem on third downs on both sides of the ball. That, and not being able to win the turnover margin, will keep it from having a real shot at pulling this off.

Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, South Carolina 13

Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

