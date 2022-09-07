Georgia vs Samford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Georgia vs Samford How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Georgia (1-0), Samford (0-0)
Georgia vs Samford Game Preview
Why Samford Will Win
The Bulldogs – the Samford version – came up with a stunner to open the season. 4-7 last year, they beat a strong Kennesaw State squad with a good day from the defense, a balanced performance from the offense, and with a big fourth quarter in the 27-17 comeback victory.
This is a veteran team that knows how to score, will generate a slew of good plays on special teams, and …
Why Georgia Will Win
Yeah, Georgia is still pretty good.
That’s a very, very talented Oregon team the Dawgs dropkicked in a brutal 49-3 statement.
Of course the defending national champs are talented – even with all of the key personnel losses – but QB Stetson Bennett showed that he’s not just going to be a game manager who gets by with all the talent around him.
He was making plays, coming up with every right decision, and he looked the part of a national championship quarterback in total command of the attack and the game. And now …
What’s Going To Happen
You’re not going to see a lot of Bennett.
Georgia will be a wee bit sluggish after scoring on the opening drive, but it won’t matter.
Get in, get some more work done, and then get the depth even more reps – not like it didn’t enjoy the time against the Ducks – and rest up for the trip to South Carolina.
Samford will score more than Oregon was able to – there’s going to be a quirky play from somewhere – which will have to be the moral victory.
Georgia vs Samford Prediction, Line
Georgia 55, Samford 7
Line: Georgia -52, o/u: 64.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Georgia vs Samford Must See Rating (out of 5): 1
