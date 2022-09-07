Georgia vs Samford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Georgia vs Samford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (1-0), Samford (0-0)

Georgia vs Samford Game Preview

Why Samford Will Win

The Bulldogs – the Samford version – came up with a stunner to open the season. 4-7 last year, they beat a strong Kennesaw State squad with a good day from the defense, a balanced performance from the offense, and with a big fourth quarter in the 27-17 comeback victory.

This is a veteran team that knows how to score, will generate a slew of good plays on special teams, and …

Why Georgia Will Win

Yeah, Georgia is still pretty good.

That’s a very, very talented Oregon team the Dawgs dropkicked in a brutal 49-3 statement.

Of course the defending national champs are talented – even with all of the key personnel losses – but QB Stetson Bennett showed that he’s not just going to be a game manager who gets by with all the talent around him.

He was making plays, coming up with every right decision, and he looked the part of a national championship quarterback in total command of the attack and the game. And now …

What’s Going To Happen

You’re not going to see a lot of Bennett.

Georgia will be a wee bit sluggish after scoring on the opening drive, but it won’t matter.

Get in, get some more work done, and then get the depth even more reps – not like it didn’t enjoy the time against the Ducks – and rest up for the trip to South Carolina.

Samford will score more than Oregon was able to – there’s going to be a quirky play from somewhere – which will have to be the moral victory.

Georgia vs Samford Prediction, Line

Georgia 55, Samford 7

Line: Georgia -52, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia vs Samford Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

