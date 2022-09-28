Georgia vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Georgia vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (4-0), Missouri (2-2)

Georgia vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

Oh great, now you made it mad.

All of a sudden, Georgia can’t play. It’s vulnerable, it’s not worthy of being in the mix for the national championship, there’s no reason to keep playing the season, and all because it allowed Kent State to score two touchdowns.

Georgia dominated the Golden Flashes in the 39-22 win. It gave up one big pass play in the second quarter, it settled for too many field goals, and overall, it didn’t represent the team’s best work.

Whatever.

Georgia was perfect in the win over Oregon, and it totally dominated South Carolina in the SEC opener. So it didn’t give it the fully focused effort against the MAC team – it’s going to be okay.

Missouri’s offensive line allows way too many things behind the line, that leads to way too many turnovers, and that’s all for an offense that didn’t work well enough in losses to Kansas State and Auburn.

However …

Why Missouri Will Win

Yeah, ifs and buts, but if Nathaniel Peat could’ve hung on to the ball for just a little bit longer – and, maybe, if there was a definitive goal line shot of the play – Mizzou beats Auburn in overtime for a 3-1 start going into this monster moment.

The defense has been solid.

It couldn’t handle Adrian Martinez and the Kansas State offense in the ugly 40-12 loss, but it kept Auburn to 217 yards and did everything right but get the win.

Is it possible Kent State really did expose Georgia a bit? Was that letdown a sign that the defending national champ really is about to be in trouble?

Missouri has just enough decent offensive weapons to potentially make this interesting if the lines hold up, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Come on.

Georgia is fine, Missouri’s offense isn’t doing enough, and this should get ugly fast.

The Tigers aren’t sharp enough. They have way too many penalty problems, turnovers are an issue, and now they’re getting a team that should be refocused after last week’s issues.

Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Georgia 45, Missouri 10

Line: Georgia -28, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Georgia vs Missouri Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

