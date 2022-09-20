Georgia vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Georgia vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Georgia (3-0), Kent State (1-2)

Georgia vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flashes have the offense, and they have the ability to score in a hurry if it’s all working. They tuned up on LIU last week in a 63-10 win with the passing game clucking, the rushing attack ripping off yards in chunks, and with everything looking like it’s supposed to.

Even in the losses to Washington and Oklahoma the O moved a bit, converting on third downs hasn’t been much of a problem, and the downfield passing game is there.

Georgia is obviously good at this football thing, but if Collin Schlee can get a little time to work, and if the Dawgs are relaxing a bit in the middle of the sandwich between SEC road games at South Carolina and Missouri, there’s a shot Kent State can put a few points on the board.

Why Georgia Will Win

To be fair, the Kent State defense hasn’t been as miserable as past versions. It’s not good, but it’s all relative – at least the D isn’t getting hit with astronomical numbers.

However, the pass defense is getting ripped up – allowing close to 300 yards per game – there aren’t enough takeaways to make up for the problems, and not it’s going against a Bulldog O that’s been nothing short of perfect so far.

No turnovers, Stetson Bennett is playing like a Heisman candidate, the running game is doing what it wants to, and there hasn’t been a need to work all that hard thanks to big starts.

Yeah, Kent State has an offense that can potentially come up with big scoring bursts, but it doesn’t have enough to keep up if and when Georgia gets rolling. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The Georgia defense is too good to let this get interesting.

The playbook of the national champions will continue. Get up fast, put big points on the board, and let the D do the rest. Georgia should have this done after a few drives, but the Golden Flashes will go on a few decent drives.

Georgia vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Georgia 48, Kent State 3

Line: Georgia -46, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

