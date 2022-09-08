Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ACC Network/ESPN+

Record: Georgia Tech (0-1), Western Carolina (1-0)

Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamounts pulled off a shocker in Week One with the 52-38 win over a goos Charleston Southern team.

After a rough 2021, Western Carolina came out roaring with Carlos Davis throwing for 433 yards and six touchdown passes. The line gave him time, he was on, and there was nothing the Buccaneers could do about it.

Georgia Tech was able to hold up well against Clemson defensively – the game was closer than the 41-10 final score – but it’s a short week, it has Ole Miss, at UCF, and at Pitt up next, and it’s possible the full focus won’t be there, especially if this gets into a shootout.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Western Carolina might have a high-powered passing offense – that’s what it does – but the defense is going to have big, big problems against the run.

It didn’t have a hard time against Charleston Southern – who tried to keep up through the air – but it’s about to deal with a Georgia Tech running game that’s going to have a lot more fun than it had dealing with the Clemson defensive front.

QB Jeff Sims might be the most dangerous player in the backfield, but the running backs that never got going last week are about to get their chances.

What’s Going To Happen

For all of the amazing things Western Carolina did last week, it also turned it over four times and was hit with 11 penalties. It wasn’t a perfect performance, and it won’t happen this week, either.

Georgia Tech’s ground game will get going early, the offense will have the ball for close to 35 minutes, and it’ll settle things down when the Catamounts hit on a few big pass plays.

Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 48, Western Carolina 20

Line: Georgia Tech -21, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

