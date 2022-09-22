Georgia Tech vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Georgia Tech vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: FBS Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Georgia Tech (1-2), UCF (2-1)

Georgia Tech vs UCF Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

UCF is screwing up too much.

In the first two games it was hit hard by penalties, flagged 21 times in the two. It chilled on that against Florida Atlantic, but it turned the ball over three times.

Between that, problems in the red zone, and a few special teams gaffes, Georgia Tech should get the mistakes it needs to get the O going.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t been great so far, but playing Clemson and Ole Miss had something to do with that. The run defense hasn’t been bad, and on their own side the penalties and turnovers have been kept to a minimum over the past few weeks.

But …

Why UCF Will Win

The Georgia Tech offense is really, really struggling.

Jeff Sims is a nice quarterback, but he can’t do it all by himself. There’s no downfield passing game to scare the Knight secondary, there aren’t enough first downs, the running game isn’t doing enough, and it’s all behind a line that’s allowing way too many things happening in the backfield.

UCF hasn’t been perfect, but the ground game has been consistent, the passing attack got going again in the win over Florida Atlantic, and the defense should hold up fine against the Yellow Jacket ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the real test for Georgia Tech. Again, playing Clemson and Ole Miss is going to be a problem for anyone, but UCF is a team to beat on the road if things are on the right track.

Louisville was able to do it, and that’s at least the level the Yellow Jackets need to be at.

The offense isn’t doing enough, though, the UCF ground game will work too well, and it’ll be a tough loss. Georgia Tech needs the passing game to come through, and it won’t be able to do it.

Georgia Tech vs UCF Prediction, Line

UCF 31, Georgia Tech 16

Line: UCF -20, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Georgia Tech vs UCF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

