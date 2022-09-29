Georgia Tech vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Georgia Tech vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Georgia Tech (1-3), Pitt (3-1)

Georgia Tech vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Welcome to the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.

The pressure is off, there’s no more speculation about the future of Geoff Collins or whether or not the direction of the program is changing – it is – and no the players can go out and just play.

So is this team doing anything right? The coach got canned four games in, so not really, but there’s a good enough pass rush to bother Kedon Slovis to keep him from getting comfortable.

On the offensive side, the running game that only busted out against Western Carolina has decent enough parts to be dangerous.

Lost in the rough start is that Clemson is good. Ole Miss is good. Going to UCF is tough. The Yellow Jacket schedule wasn’t easy to start, and now Jeff Sims and the offense get to go against a pass defense that struggled against West Virginia and Tennessee, and …

Why Pitt Will Win

The coaching change isn’t going to make the Georgia Tech pass defense better.

Slovis should do just fine with a wee bit of time. The Yellow Jackets were able to hold down UCF’s passing game that doesn’t do a whole lot, but Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss were able to put up yards, even if it wasn’t always pretty.

Pitt has a bad mix of things that could take away what the offense wants to do.

The team is great at controlling the clock – Pitt is first in the ACC in time of possession, and Georgia Tech is last – with a pass rush that should live in the backfield.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Georgia Tech offense might be more dangerous.

The one thing the coaching change might do is get Sims on the move more with a faster pace to the attack. The O should open it up a bit, take more shots down the field, and …

The Pitt defense will generate too much pressure and ruin most of those plans before they can get going.

The cold and the rain expected on Saturday night won’t help.

Georgia Tech – just like in the other three losses – will have way too hard of a time scoring.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 34, Georgia Tech 17

Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia Tech vs Pitt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams