Georgia State vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Georgia State vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia State (0-2), Charlotte (0-3)

Georgia State vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

So what’s going right in this tough 0-3 start?

The passing game hasn’t been bad.

Xavier Williams might not be Chris Reynolds – the injured starter – when it comes to his accuracy, but he’s been able to put up enough yards to at least keep things moving.

The offense isn’t killing itself with a slew of mistakes – there’s been just one turnover so far – and the defense should get a break, at least in the secondary.

The Panthers haven’t been able to get much of anything going through the air. The passing game wasn’t miserable against North Carolina, but it crashed in the opener against South Carolina.

However …

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Georgia State running game is about to go off.

Charlotte is dead last in the nation in total defense, and it’s not like it faced a bunch of killers.

Maryland has an offense – it rolled for over 600 yards – but Florida Atlantic and William & Mary were both able to do whatever they wanted.

The 49ers are dead last in the nation in passing efficiency defense, dead last in total defense, and it’s having a nightmare of a time against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State will finally get to get this 2022 season going.

Charlotte has good parts, but it hasn’t been able to get them all going yet offensively. The defense hasn’t been remotely close so far, and the Panther attack will take advantage with a balanced day including the first 200-yard passing day of the season.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Georgia State 45, Charlotte 23

Line: Georgia State -19, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Georgia State vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

