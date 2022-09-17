Georgia Southern vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Georgia Southern vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Georgia Southern (2-0), UAB (1-1)

Georgia Southern vs UAB Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

How’s the Clay Helton era going so far?

All Georgia Southern did over the first two weeks was go 2-0, hang 144 points on the board, come up with the most yards ever by an opponent in Lincoln, Nebraska – 642 – and became the proverbial last straw for the Scott Frost era with the Huskers.

The program known for its dangerous running game is winging it all around the yard with former Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease going off. and now the offense rolls into Birmingham to make UAB try to keep up.

UAB turned it over four times in the loss at Liberty, the defense hasn’t been a rock so far, and …

Why UAB Will Win

The Blazer pass defense has been fine.

Alabama A&M wasn’t able to do anything, Liberty never got into a groove, and now the team should be settled in at home. The D has been great so far on third downs, the rushing offense should be good enough to keep the Eagle offense on the sidelines, and the pass rush should be a problem for Vantrease.

The Blazers might not be flashy so far offensively, but they’ve been solid. As long as they don’t fumble like they did against Liberty, they should be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Is Georgia Southern really that amazing?

It’s second in the nation in total offense behind Minnesota, the offensive line has yet to allow a sack, and moving the chains hasn’t been a problem. The team was able to handle Nebraska on the road, so can UAB be that much more difficult?

Yeah.

The Blazer defense will rise up with a brilliant performance, the offense won’t turn it over like it did against the Flames last week, and the Bryant Vincent era will get its first big win by controlling the clock and generating more pressure than Georgia Southern has seen so far.

Georgia Southern vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 34, Georgia Southern 30

Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Georgia Southern vs UAB Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

