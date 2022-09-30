Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia Southern (3–1), Coastal Carolina (4-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The passing game got it back.

This isn’t the old Georgia Southern offense you’re used to. Gone are the days of the spread option running game, and in is a passing attack that uses some of the same principles, but can wing it around the yard.

The offense is 3-0 when hitting the 300-yard mark – getting to 310 passing yards last week in the win over Ball State – and the turnovers stopped.

Coastal Carolina might be playing well, but the pass defense can be thrown on. Georgia Southern is among the best in the nation in total offense – it leads the Sun Belt – and is great on third downs partly because of a good season so far from the line. But …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Coastal Carolina can still make teams play its style.

This might not be the high-octane team of previous years, but it’s efficient, it’s still good at getting guys in space, and it’s also getting great line play.

It’s got the ability to weather the storm whenever the Georgia Southern passing game gets working, and it’ll control the clock and tempo throughout, but it’ll pull this off because …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers.

Yeah, the Eagles didn’t give the ball away against Ball State last week, but it only has one takeaway over the last three games.

Coastal Carolina leads the nation in takeaways with 14, getting 13 of them over the last three games. It’ll come up with a few, the offense will control things enough to make Georgia Southern press, and then more big defensive plays will follow.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 33, Georgia Southern 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -11, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams