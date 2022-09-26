College Football Hot Seat Coaches Top 10 Ranking: Week 4

Now that Geoff Collins is reportedly out at Georgia Tech, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 4 of the college football season?

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10: Week 4

Herm Edwards was done after last week and Scott Frost was whacked after his team was pasted by Georgia Southern. To absolutely no one’s surprise, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins appears to be next …

BREAKING UPDATE: Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins is out of his job, and it’s likely the man who hired him will be too, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Athletic Association board meets Monday https://t.co/6iz1I0u7KR — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) September 25, 2022

He got the rare break of time. Everyone knew Georgia Tech needed a few years to undergo a giant pivot into the modern age of college football offenses – although, I’ll be the first to profess true and undying love for the triple option and its place in the world – but it never got going with a 10-28 run in just over three years.

So who’s next? Who are the coaches who desperately need a win?

We do College Football Coach Hot Seat a bit differently. First, there are the five who almost certainly won’t get fired, but could desperately use a big win soon. And then there are the five who are in big, big trouble if something doesn’t turn around fast.

Starting with five who could use something positive …

– 5 college football coaches who had better win now, or else

Five College Football Coaches Who Won’t Get Fired, But … WIN

5. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Up Next: West Virginia

One wild 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech shouldn’t mean the world – that’s a good Red Raider team and it was on the road – but there can’t be a slide.

And that’s the problem – everyone is expecting Texas to melt down just like it did last year after the Caleb Williams touchdown run to kickstart the Oklahoma comeback win.

There’s no easy out in the Big 12 this year, and it doesn’t get easier going forward.

West Virginia could absolutely win this weekend in Austin. No pressure, but if that happens, Oklahoma, Iowa State, at Oklahoma State, at Kansas State will seem very, very scary.

4. Mack Brown, North Carolina

Up Next: Virginia Tech

He’s been recruiting well, his teams have been interesting, and …

24-18 in just over three years. That’s not exactly setting the world on fire.

Obviously different circumstances – North Carolina isn’t under the NCAA cloud that Arizona State is – but Herm Edwards was sort of a similar outside-the-box older hire, and he went 25-17 in his first 42 games before going 1-3 to finish out his era.

The Tar Heels just suffered their first loss of the season in a 45-32 shootout with Notre Dame. They should’ve lost at Appalachian State, and they got pushed by Georgia State.

After a home game against Virginia Tech, UNC play four games in five on the road and still has to deal with NC State to close out the regular season.

Everything should be fine – there’s no Clemson to deal with – but losing to the Hokies this week would be a problem.

3. Mike MacIntyre, FIU

Up Next: at New Mexico State

There are no expectations in a rough situation, and there’s no concern about anything that happens in his first year of a massive turnaround.

FIU has a close-call win over Bryant from the FCS world, got rocked by Texas State, and last week lost to WKU 73-0.

However, at New Mexico State, UConn, at Charlotte are all up in the next month, and all would be seen as sure-thing wins for just about anyone else.

FIU doesn’t need to necessarily start winning – again, this is going to take time. It would be nice to get a few positives, though, considering where this season appears to be heading.

2. Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

Up Next: South Alabama

The former star quarterback and current favorite son of the Ragin’ Cajuns had a huge task trying to keep everything going after what Billy Napier was able to put together. However, even with some big personnel losses, this was still expected to be a great team that could be in the Sun Belt title hunt.

Everything looked fine over the first two games, and then came the strange loss at Rice when everything stopped, and then came the ultimate sin – a 21-17 loss last week to ULM.

He’s just getting started, but there aren’t a slew of sure-thing wins left. It’s going to be tough to get four more and get bowl eligible.

1. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Up Next: at Maryland

This might get ugly in a hurry.

After a fantastic 2021, the program made a massive commitment to Tucker, the needle was pointing up, and it seemed like the glitches were fixed. Everything started out well against Western Michigan and Akron, and then came two massive problems.

It’s not that Michigan State last to Washington and Minnesota, it’s that it didn’t look like it belonged on the same field with either one. A late rally made the 39-28 final score against the Huskies look better than it was, but the 34-7 loss to the Gophers wasn’t even that close.

Tucker and the Spartans had better win at Maryland with Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Michigan, and at Illinois to follow and at Penn State to close.

Six wins and a bowl game aren’t a given now.

