Florida vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Florida vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (1-1), USF (1-1)

Florida vs USF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls have to keep the offense balanced.

It was balanced against BYU, but not necessarily in a good way in the 50-21 loss. It was balanced for over 200 yards both rushing and receiving in the expected win over Howard, and now it all has to click against a Florida defense that’s going to be a bit down after the loss to Kentucky.

For all the positives in the start under Billy Napier, and for all of the hype about Anthony Richardson, the Gator offense has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the first two games. The running game stalled against the Wildcats, the two turnovers were costly, and USF has to try capitalizing on all of it.

The Bull D has generated four takeaways so far and has to by at least a +2 in turnover margin because …

Why Florida Will Win

The USF offense isn’t good enough.

Oh sure, it was great against Howard, but it was supposed to be, and it didn’t blow up.

The focus at Florida has been on the offense, but the defense has been a big plus. It got run on by Utah – that attack will do that against everyone – but it was a brick wall against Kentucky and held NFL-caliber QB Will Levis from doing much. The one big problem, though, has been coming up with third down stops.

USF isn’t doing anything so far on the money downs, converting just 25% of its offensive tries and couldn’t stop BYU or Howard – they combined to hit 53% of its attempts – when they needed to move the chains. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida has got to get the passing game moving.

Napier’s offense will be able to run as much as it wants to against the Bulls, but it’s going to need Richardson to be sharper and more consistent in a big hurry with Tennessee coming up next.

He’ll be fine – Richardson will throw a touchdown pass – but it’ll be the ground game and the D that puts this away.

Florida vs USF Prediction, Line

Florida 40, USF 13

Line: Florida -24.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

